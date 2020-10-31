That's the best price we could find by at least $401, and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by pacificmacs via eBay.
- A 1-year pacificmacs warranty is provided.
- Touch Bar
- Intel Core i7 2.7GHz quad-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 IPS LED-backlit Retina Display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Radeon Pro 455 2GB GPU
- four Thunderbolt 3 ports
- macOS Sierra
- Model: MLH42LL/A
That's a $150 drop from our open-box mention from almost a month ago, and the best price we've seen for any color in any condition. (It's $599 less than a factory-sealed unit.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship Eelectronics warranty applies.
- Intel Core i7 2.60GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 16" 3072x1920 IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- macOS
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB graphics
- Model: MVVL2LL/A
Apply coupon code "631020" to save $700 off the list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Intel Core i5 2.3GHz CPU
- 13.3" glossy widescreen display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- macOS 10.6 (Snow Leopard)
That's $100 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find for a factory-sealed unit today by $400. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- While essentially new, it may not come in its original packaging / packaging may be slightly distressed.
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 2.0GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 IPS retina display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 802.11ac wireless
- Model: MWP42LL/A
It's $350 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Core i9-9880H 2.3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 16" 3072x1920 retina display
- 16GB RAM & 1TB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB GPU
- 4x Thunderbolt 3 ports
- Touch-bar, true tone, finger print-reader
- Model: MVVK2LL/A
It's $250 less than our mention from last week and the best deal we've seen. It's also $101 under the best price we could find today for an open-box unit elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- A 30-day Amazon warranty applies.
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- Intel Core i5-8279U 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MV962LL/A
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on a wide selection of items, from small fittings to generators and power tools in a variety of conditions. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of vendors via eBay
- Warranties (where relevant) can be found on individual product pages.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
That's a $4 drop from September, $28 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black White (pictured) or Blue/White.
Save on over 20 models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
Open a new line and trade in your old device for up to $550 off. Plus, you'll save up to $250 when you switch and activate on a new smartphone line of service with Above, Beyond, Do, Play or Get Unlimited plans. Also, online orders get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- The trade-in credit will apply over 24 months.
- You'll also get Verizon Stream TV and the Marvel Avengers Game when you activate a new line.
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- This item is expected to ship by October 30, 2020.
Save on the Apple iPad Pro. Trade in your eligible phone or tablet to save up to $150. Plus, save $100 more when you purchase an iPad and iPhone with a 24-month plan. Even better, you'll also enjoy 6-months free Apple News+ on your iPad. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Apple News+ will be billed at $9.99 each month after free trial. Be sure to cancel before your 6-month trial is up if you don't want to continue the service.
- Credits up to $250 will be spread out over 24-months.
- Available in Silver or Space Gray with 128GB to 1TB storage capacity.
