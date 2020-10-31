New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Skylake i7 15.4" Laptop w/ 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD (2016)
$1,149 $2,799
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by at least $401, and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by pacificmacs via eBay.
  • A 1-year pacificmacs warranty is provided.
Features
  • Touch Bar
  • Intel Core i7 2.7GHz quad-core processor
  • 15.4" 2880x1800 IPS LED-backlit Retina Display
  • 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • Radeon Pro 455 2GB GPU
  • four Thunderbolt 3 ports
  • macOS Sierra
  • Model: MLH42LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals MacBook Pro eBay Apple
Core i7 Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 58% -- $1149 Buy Now