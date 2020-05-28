New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 59 mins ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" i5 1.4GHz Laptop (Mid-2019)
$1,015 $1,049
free shipping

Counting the $20 in Rakuten points, it's a drop of $54 from the listed price and the best we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • It's sold by Electronix Express via Rakuten.
  • No warranty information is available.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8257U 1.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 LED-backlit Retina display
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • macOS 10.14 (Mojave)
  • Model: FUHN2
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "XP34"
  • Expires in 10 hr
    Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals MacBook Pro Rakuten Apple
Core i5 13.3 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register