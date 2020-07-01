New
B&H Photo Video · 47 mins ago
Apple MacBook Air Ice Lake i3 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020)
$899 $999
free shipping

That's $50 under our mention from May and the lowest price we could find today by $30. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Gold pictured).
Features
  • Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • macOS Catalina
  • Model: MWTL2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals MacBook Air B&H Photo Video Apple
Core i3 13.3 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Expired Offers

expired
Google Shopping · 2 mos ago
Apple MacBook Air Core i3 13" Laptop
$920 $980
free shipping
Tips
  • Sold by hhgregg.com via Google Shopping.
  • It's available at this price in Gold.
Features
  • Core i3 1.1GHz processor
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • Model: MWTL2LL/A

Expires: 04/27/2020 · Save $60 after discount · Free Shipping

↑ less
Get Code