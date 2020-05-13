Open Offer in New Tab
Apple · 36 mins ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Air Broadwell i5 Dual 13.3" Laptop (2017)
$759 $999
free shipping

That's $40 less than a new one. Buy Now at Apple

Tips
  • Apple’s one-year limited warranty applies
Features
  • Intel Core i5-5350U 1.8GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • Mac OS Sierra
  • Model: MQD32LL/A
