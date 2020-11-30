New
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$100 $159
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $10, although most stores charge above $119. It also ties the best price we've seen for a factory-sealed new pair. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • motion-detecting accelerometer
  • speech-detecting accelerometer
  • built-in microphone
  • Model: MV7N2AM/A
Details
Comments
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Best Buy 37% -- $100 Buy Now
Blinq   $99 (exp 7 mos ago) -- Check Price
Costco   $100 (exp 3 wks ago) -- Check Price
Amazon   $110 (exp 1 hr ago) -- Check Price
eBay   $113 (exp 1 mo ago) -- Check Price
Staples   $129 (exp 3 mos ago) -- Check Price
Sam's Club   $130 (exp 4 mos ago) -- Check Price
BJ's Wholesale Club   $135 (exp 4 mos ago) -- Check Price