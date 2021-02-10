New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb 2nd-Gen. Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case
$100 $159
free shipping

It's $20 less than buying a new pair, although most retailers charge at least $30 more. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Cell Free via eBay.
Features
  • motion-detecting accelerometer
  • speech-detecting accelerometer
  • built-in microphone
  • Model: MV7N2AM/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals iPhone Accessories eBay Apple
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 37% $113 (exp 3 mos ago) $100 Buy Now
Blinq   $99 (exp 9 mos ago) -- Check Price
Costco   $100 (exp 3 mos ago) -- Check Price
Best Buy   $100 (exp 2 mos ago) -- Check Price
Amazon   $129 (exp 1 wk ago) -- Check Price
Staples   $129 (exp 6 mos ago) -- Check Price
Sam's Club   $130 (exp 6 mos ago) -- Check Price
BJ's Wholesale Club   $135 (exp 7 mos ago) -- Check Price