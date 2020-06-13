It's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple H1 headphone chip
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- up to 11 hours of talk time per full charge
- Model: MWP22AM/A
-
Expires 6/13/2020
Published 23 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Shop cases from $30, smartwatches from $400, tablets from $519, and Macs from $765. Shop Now at Adorama
- Most items get free shipping, but some may incur shipping fees.
That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at L.A. Computer Company
- motion-detecting accelerometer
- speech-detecting accelerometer
- built-in microphone
- Model: MRXJ2AM/A
Save yourself some extra cash by opting for these certified refurbished headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These items include a 1-year Bose warranty.
Wired headphones start $8 and wireless ones at $30. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99 or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
That's the lowest price we could find by $7.
Update: The price has dropped to $15.99. Buy Now at Tanga
- To get this deal, use the code "DEALNEWS".
- 15mm drivers
- 2 to 4 hours of talk or music
That's $30 under our February mention of a new pair and $70 under the lowest price we could find for new ones today. Buy Now at JBL
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- A 1-year Harman Audio warranty applies.
- touch enabled controls
- up to 28 hours' playback
- Model: JBLENDURPEAKBKAM-Z
That's a $10 drop in the last four days. You'd pay around $40 for 24 stems excluding shipping fees via most online florists. Buy Now at Costco
- They won't arrive in time for Mother's Day but does time even matter anymore?
That's a savings of $100 off list. Buy Now at Costco
- includes handler, spare battery, 32GB MicroSD card, and case
- 4K video and 12 MP photos
- waterproof up to 33 feet
- WiFi and Bluetooth
- voice control
That's the lowest price we could find by $99. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 3072x1920 (1920p) native resolution "Retina" display
- 16GB DDR4 SDRAM; 512GB onboard flash storage
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB; Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics cards
- Mac OSX 10.15.1
- Model: MVVL2LL/A
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Costco
- In White Up to 5 hours' talk (or 6 hours music)
- Dual-microphone technology
- Includes three eartip and wingtip size
- Model: SM-R170NZWAXSA
It's essentially the innards of the iPhone 11 with the body of the iPhone 8. Shop Now at Apple
- It's available in White, Black, or (Product)Red.
- Prices without a trade in start at $399.
- Click the blue "Pre-order" pricing button to get details.
- 4.7" Retina HD display
- single-camera system (wide)
- IP67 water-resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes
- Up to 13 hours video playback
- A13 Bionic processor
- touch ID
- portrait mode
- 4K video
Altogether, you'd be saving $350 or 50% off list value with this offer. Other providers are charging $29/month. Shop Now at AT&T Mobility
- A $30 activation fee applies.
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans. In several colors (Purple pictured)
That's $17 to $20 off its normal monthly payment plan for these phones. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- A new Unlimited line (which start at $70/month) is required.
- You can also save $150 off select Apple Watches when you buy this iPhone.
Developed in partnership with the CDC, Apple offers this app which provides a screening tool, information regarding the disease and actions you can take to protect yourself. Shop Now at Apple Services
- The screening tool is also available via webpage for those without iOS devices.
Expired Offers
That's the best we've seen and a low by $10. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Click the Login with Amazon button during checkout to see this discount for Prime members.
- Apple H1 headphone chip
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- up to 11 hours of talk time per full charge
- Model: MWP22AM/A
Sign In or Register