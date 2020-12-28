That's $230 under our November mention, $300 off list, and the lowest price we could find for this exclusive B&H build. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Space Gray.
- 10th-gen Intel Core I5-1030NG7 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 (1600p) native resolution Retina IPS display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- macOS X 10.15.3 (Catalina)
- Model: Z0YJ-MWTJ29
Expires 12/30/2020
That's $150 under our mention from last week, $400 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: Z0YK-MWTK230
It's $500 under list price and sold out at most other stores currently. Buy Now at eBay
- In Space Gray.
- Sold by quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 LED Retina display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: Z0YJ1LL/A
It's the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS Catalina
- Model: MWTK2LL/A
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
Save on photo equipment, audio gear, camera bags, software, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's $5 under our mention from July and the lowest price we could find by $104. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- captures footage in up to 1080 30p/1080 60i
- over 95 transitions, up to 6 picture-in-picture boxes, and more
- Model: RGCHDPR1ENAM
Shop and save on headphones, camera accessories, cell phones, networking, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured are the Klipsch R5 Active Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $19.99 ($100 off list and a low by $9).
That's $770 off its list price when new, $50 under our mention from last week, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Vombot Supply via eBay.
- A 1-year Vombot Supply warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-4250U 1.3GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Bluetooth 4.0, Thunderbolt, USB 3
- Mac OS X 10.8 (Mountain Lion)
- Model: MD760LL/A
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
It's $99 less than buying it from Apple direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Space Gray.
- The discount applies in cart.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
That's at least $15 less than the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
- up to 20% faster than Series 5
- 5GHz WiFi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip
