B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Apple 13.3" MacBook Air 10th-Gen i5 13.3" Retina Laptop (2020)
$999 $1,299
free shipping

That's $230 under our November mention, $300 off list, and the lowest price we could find for this exclusive B&H build. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • In Space Gray.
  • 10th-gen Intel Core I5-1030NG7 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 (1600p) native resolution Retina IPS display
  • 16GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
  • macOS X 10.15.3 (Catalina)
  • Model: Z0YJ-MWTJ29
  • Expires 12/30/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
