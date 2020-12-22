New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb 5th-Gen. Apple iPad 9.7" 128GB WiFi Tablet (2017)
$280 $450
free shipping

You'd pay $45 more for a refurb model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VM Innovations via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
  • 9.7" 2048x1536 Retina display
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • iOS 10.3
  • Model: MP2H2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Tablets eBay Apple
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 37% -- $280 Buy Now
Woot! An Amazon Company   $270 (exp 3 mos ago) -- Check Price