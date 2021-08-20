2nd-Gen. Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $100
New
eBay · 53 mins ago
Open-Box 2nd-Gen. Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$100 $159
free shipping

That's $15 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed pair at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • No warranty info is available.
  • Sold by pezzs_inc via eBay.
Features
  • motion-detecting accelerometer
  • speech-detecting accelerometer
  • built-in microphone
  • Model: MV7N2AM/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals iPhone Accessories eBay Apple
Open-Box iOS Mac Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers

2nd-Gen. Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $115
Amazon · 1 mo ago
2nd-Gen. Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$115 $159
free shipping

It's $44 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • motion-detecting accelerometer
  • speech-detecting accelerometer
  • built-in microphone
  • Model: MV7N2AM/A
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 37% $100 (exp 5 mos ago) $100 Buy Now
Amazon 27% $157 (exp 1 mo ago) $115 Check Price
Blinq   $99 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price
Best Buy   $100 (exp 8 mos ago) -- Check Price
Costco   $100 (exp 9 mos ago) -- Check Price
Staples   $129 (exp 2 mos ago) -- Check Price
Sam's Club   $130 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price
BJ's Wholesale Club   $135 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price