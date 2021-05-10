Annke H500 8-Channel PoE IP Security Camera System for $305

ANNKE · 49 mins ago
$305 $436
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DOTW30" for a savings of $131. Buy Now at ANNKE
Features
- 2TB HDD
- four 5MP turret cameras
- night vision
- IP67 weatherproof
- Model: N48PBB+I51DF*4+2TB
Details
Comments
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Fulao Mini WiFi Spy Camera
$23 $46
free shipping
Clip the 5% off coupon and use code "ZG7FGL7P" to save a total of 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by SZKWD Ltd via Amazon.
Features
- 4 recording modes
- 120° viewing angle
- compatible with 2.4GHz WiFi
- 800mAh rechargeable battery
- 1920x1080 (1080p) video resolution
- supports up to 128GB microSD card (not included)
Amazon · 3 days ago
GooSpy Wireless Mini HD Camera
$24 $43
free shipping
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "HM5OL5FY" to get $4 under our September mention and save $19. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by PriSecu via Amazon.
Features
- 1080p resolution
- microSD card slot
- motion detection
Amazon · 1 day ago
Wyze Cam v3 Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera
$30
free shipping
It's a $5 drop and the best price available today. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 2-way audio
- siren button
- IP65 water-resistant
- full color night vision
- motion and sound detection
- compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT
- Model: WYZEC3
eBay · 1 mo ago
Uniden 1080p Indoor/Outdoor 8-Camera Security System w/ 9-Port PoE Switch
$149 $350
free shipping
It's a low today by $50 and $66 less than our October mention. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- In White.
- Sold by iElectrica via eBay.
Features
- Cloud recording
- motion-activated or continuous-recording plans
- built-in microSD slot
- IP67 weatherproof
- Model: UC8800
