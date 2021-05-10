Annke H500 8-Channel PoE IP Security Camera System for $305
ANNKE · 49 mins ago
Annke H500 8-Channel PoE IP Security Camera System
$305 $436
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DOTW30" for a savings of $131.

Features
  • 2TB HDD
  • four 5MP turret cameras
  • night vision
  • IP67 weatherproof
  • Model: N48PBB+I51DF*4+2TB
Details
  • Code "DOTW30"
  • Expires 5/16/2021
    Published 49 min ago
