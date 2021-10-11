Coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" cuts it to $27 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 4 high speed Power iQ ports
- 1 dedicated Power Delivery port
- Model: A20561210
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get this for $5 under what you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Cable is not included.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Anker Outlet Store via eBay.
- 20W
- fast charging
- wide compatibility
- Model: AKA2633121F0
Apply coupon code "60DEAL" for a savings of $14, which drops it $3 under our August mention. Buy Now at Aukey
- Shipping adds $4.99, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- 20W USB C port
- 12W USB-A port
- Model: PA-F3S
Apply coupon code "Clock" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
- 30 days free return.
- Available in Silver or Black.
- Temperature display
- Daily or weekly alarms
- Adjustable brightness and sound
Apply coupon code "MINIMA" to get $5 under our mention from earlier this month and save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at aukeyplus.com
- PD port
- current, overheating, and overcharging protection
- Model: PA-Y20S
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Heather Grey pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
It's $80 under what you'd pay at Anker direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- DC outlet (12V)
- AC outlet
- USB power delivery port
- 2 USB-A charging ports
- recharges via USB-C, AC, or solar
- Model: A1702
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get this deal. You'd pay $91 more for a new unit at other Anker storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3 light modes
- charges up to 4 devices simultaneously
- includes 45W wall charger and USB-C to USB-C cable
- Model: A1710
That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB-C input
- USB-A output
- micro USB output/input
- Model: A1229
That's $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Anker via Amazon.
- 4K HDR support
- 2.1-channel
- built-in subwoofers
- voice remote
- 100W
- built-in Fire TV 4K streaming media player
- Model: D3000
