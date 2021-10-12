Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to take $5 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- up to 12 hours of battery life
- Model: A3352
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
That's the best price we could find by $20.
Update: The price now drops to $25 via coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15". Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Vector Navy/White/Red (pictured) or Core Black.
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
It's $80 under what you'd pay at Anker direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- DC outlet (12V)
- AC outlet
- USB power delivery port
- 2 USB-A charging ports
- recharges via USB-C, AC, or solar
- Model: A1702
It's a savings of $8 off list and the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black at this price.
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- 66-foot Bluetooth range
- 24-hour battery life
- built-in mic
- Model: A3102011
That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB-C input
- USB-A output
- micro USB output/input
- Model: A1229
That's $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Anker via Amazon.
- 4K HDR support
- 2.1-channel
- built-in subwoofers
- voice remote
- 100W
- built-in Fire TV 4K streaming media player
- Model: D3000
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|15%
|--
|$28
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register