Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to get it for $13 less than most non-Anker storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- 6 lighting modes
- USB-C Charging
- 12-Hour playtime
- IPX7 Waterproof
- Sync light and sound across 100+ speakers
- Model: AKA3165011
Apply code "SAVESPOOKY15" for $8 off list and a low by $4. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- dual full-range drivers and bass port
- up to 24-hours of playtime
- IPX5 waterproof
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: AKA3102016
That's a savings of $40 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- You must select a color before applying the coupon code.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- up to 4 hours' playtime
It's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- multi-sync technology
- IPX5 water resistant
- Model: SOLROCKMULTIXUS
Apply coupon code "INW44ACT" for a savings of $36. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Buganism via Amazon.
- IPX5 waterproof
- can be used as a karaoke system
- 3.5mm auxiliary input and TF card slot
- Model: M83
That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at JBL
- 8" touch screen
- Google Assistant compatibility
- 5MP camera
- 60Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Model: JBLLINKVIEWBLKAM
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's a savings of $58 off list price.
Update: The price is now $236.86. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by coinexchange267 via eBay
It's $155 under the price of buying a refurb directly from Samsung (without a trade-in). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN970UZKAXAA
Apply code "SAVESPOOKY15" to get the the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- .63" thick
- compatible with most USB-C devices
- Model: A2614
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to take $5 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- up to 12 hours of battery life
- Model: A3352
That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB-C input
- USB-A output
- micro USB output/input
- Model: A1229
That's $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Anker via Amazon.
- 4K HDR support
- 2.1-channel
- built-in subwoofers
- voice remote
- 100W
- built-in Fire TV 4K streaming media player
- Model: D3000
