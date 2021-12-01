Coupon code "AK533MAGGO" drops the price to $6 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- charges compatible phones, earbuds, and smartwatches simultaneously
- Model: AKB2597111
That's $7 off this slim GaN charger and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- .63" thick
- compatible with most USB-C devices
- Model: A2614
It's $13 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon
- The discount applies for Prime members only
- 10,000 mAh capacity
- dual charging
- Model: A1233H11
That's $7 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- .63" thick
- compatible with most USB-C devices
- Model: A2614
That's $17 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- full speed charging for MacBook
- compatible with all USB-C phones, tablets, and laptops
- Model: AKA20171210F0
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- universal USB-C
- up to 25W for Samsung smartphones and up to 20W for iPhone
- Model: WCA004dq
That's $7 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Note: This item is compatible with all wireless charging phones, but is built specifically for AirPods and Apple Watches, and will not work with other smart watch or headset models.
- for iPhone, iWatch, & AirPods
- 10W fast charge mode (with Quick charge 3.0 adapter)
- 3W Standard Charging Mode for iWatch
- 5W Standard Charging Mode for AirPods
- 3-ft USB-C to USB-C cable
Save $20 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in White.
- Qi charging
- non-slip grip
- Model: WIA002
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Visit the product page for a full list of compatible Apple devices.
- magnetic alignment
- Model: MHXH3AM/A
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Take up to 72% off a huge selection of new, open-box, and refurbished iPhones. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
That's at least $5 under what ASICS charges via other storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
- 5,500Pa suction power
- built-in Ozone air purifier
- includes 2-in-1 crevice tool w/ brush
- Model: T2520z31
That's $6 off and the best price it's ever been at Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon
- USB-C to USB-C
- up to 60W high-speed charging
- 6-foot
- Model: B8753011
It's $13 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ankerdirect via eBay
- The discount applies for Prime members only
Apply coupon code "SCMINICM" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- 5W audio driver & subwoofer
- Bluetooth 4.0
- supports microSD
- auxiliary input jack
- Model: A3101
