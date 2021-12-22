It's only $2 over its Black Friday price which was the all-time low and it's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps
- 500,000+ movies and TV episodes
- Model: B07YNLBS7R
Expires 12/26/2021
Published 58 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
Save $60 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Alexa voice control
- stream Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and more in hi-fidelity audio
- multiple digital & analog inputs & outputs
- lets you cast to one or more Echo speakers from a line-in input like an amplified turntable or CD player
It's at Amazon's all-time best price and a low today by at least $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- hexa-core processor (quad-core at up to 2.2GHz, dual-core at up to 1.9GHz)
- 8 microphones with far-field voice recognition
- 4K video streaming with HDR10 support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
- includes Alexa Voice Remote
- 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
- built-in 40mm speaker
- Model: A78V3N
That's $20 off and the best price we've seen for this Fire Stick. Buy Now at Amazon
- supports next-gen WiFi 6
- supports Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio
- stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more
That's the best price we've seen! Buy Now at Amazon
- more storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick
- access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+
- choose from 500,000 movies and TV episodes
- Model: B079QHML21
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Walmart
- access 700,000+ movies and shows
- Chromecast built-in
- 4K resolution
It's $16 off, a buck better than what close competitors are charging, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible w/ voice-enabled devices
- stream live TV, 24/7 news, sports, movies, shows, and more
- HDR 10
- includes HDMI cable plug and play
- dual-band WiFi
- Model: 3941R
This is the lowest price we found by $8. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping; orders over $35 ship free.
- use wireless or wired headphones w/ the Roku mobile app
- includes high-speed HDMI cable & Simple remote
- Model: 829610005461
It's $10 off and the best price we could find. (The price drops in-cart.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- integrated HDMI connector
- dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity
- up to 4K HDR
- Model: GA01919-US
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 25-Foot Multicolor Incandascent Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
That is a low by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
That's $5 off list - plus, you'll receive an extra $10 off your first smart reorder. Buy Now at Amazon
- senses the weight of compatible items and either automatically reorders it, or notifies you when you're running low
- 2+ years of battery life
- 2.4GHz WiFi
- Model: B07RRYWPPX
That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- uses a compatible Fire TV device, an Echo Smart Speaker and IR-controlled A/V devices to add hands-free voice control
- compatible with Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick (2nd gen or later) Fire TV Stick 4K, or any Echo smart speaker or display
- 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi connectivity
- includes infrared extender cable, power adapter, & USB cable
- Model: B075F9PYGR
Prime members who are first-time Echo customers can get this bundle discount – you'd pay $20 for the Echo Dot alone elsewhere. (Non-members pay $2 more.) Buy Now at Amazon
- The Amazon Music subscription renews at $7.99 for Prime members ($9.99 for non-members) – make sure to cancel if you don't want to pay.
- voice-controlled
- adapts to speech patterns, vocabulary, and personal references
- Model: B07FZ8S74R
This introductory price is $450 less than you'd normally pay. (You'll need to register your interest to possibly receive an invitation to buy upon release.) Buy Now at Amazon
- household robot for home monitoring with Alexa
- 6-month free trial of Ring Protect Pro
- Alexa Together subscription (coming soon)
- can follow you with entertainment or find you to deliver calls, messages, timers, alarms, or reminders
