That's $30 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Orders over $45 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.99. In-store pickup may also be available.
- connects to Alexa via your phone app
- 8 mics to hear your requests over road noise
- includes in-car power adaptor, micro-USB cable, auxiliary cable, and vent mount
- Model: B07NFTVP7P
-
Expires in 15 hr
Published 2 hr ago
Verified 50 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Apply code "FY3CEKY6" to get the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Toolspaly via Amazon.
- Available in Yellow.
- includes 4 hose clips
- extract oil from car, motorcycle, boat, forklift, tractor, lawn mower, etc...
Save on exterior and interior accessories, lighting, oil, replacement parts, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Apply coupon code "2J8GYFGF" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Patozon via Amazon.
- 3 charging modes
- 360° rotation
- silicone pad mount holder
This item starts at $30 at third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- stainless steel construction
- Model: SC1022
Save on almost 80 items, including shelves, label makers, laundry hampers, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Orders of $45 or more ship free. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Save on over 25 Amazon devices including Echo Dot, security cameras, Fire TV, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge; Alternatively, orders over $45 bag free shipping.
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Save on a selection of storage totes with prices from $10. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $45 or more ship free.
Grab Amazon's just-announced cheapest release for a Fire Stick to compete with the price point of Roku and Google devices. Buy Now at Amazon
- This version doesn't have TV controls.
- Need TV controls? Scroll through "Pick a version" and find the new 2020 model with TV controls for $10 more.
It will be released on September 30.
That's the best price we could find by at least a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in In Dark Metal, Oil-Rubbed Bronze, or Silver.
Fill out the short questionnaire to request an invitation to purchase this newly announced fitness/health tracker device. If you score an invitation, you'll save $35 off the list price, and get free 6-month access to the Halo service (a $3.99 per month value). Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Silver pictured).
- Invitation quantities are limited.
- After the 6-month free period, the Halo service will auto-renew at $3.99 per month unless cancelled (you'll still retain access to basic sleep time, heart rate, and step tracking).
- screen-free
- measures body composition
- tracks sleep and activity
- analyzes qualities of your voice like energy and positivity
Add two to your cart and apply coupon code "DOT2PACK" to save $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Under "Pick a version," you can also get it with an LED clock or the Kids Edition for $59.99 before coupon; the coupon takes $20 off when you buy two of any model.
- This item will be released on October 22, 2020.
- 1.6" front-firing speaker
- dual-band 802.11ac wireless
- 3.5 mm line out
- Model: B07FZ8S74R
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|60%
|--
|$20
|Buy Now
|Best Buy
|$60 (exp 10 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register