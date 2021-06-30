Amazfit GTS 2e GPS Smartwatch for $90 in cart
Amazfit GTS 2e GPS Smartwatch
free shipping

The in-cart discount makes it the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Available in several colors (Obsidian Black pictured).
  • 1.65" always-on AMOLED display (w/ 180° rotation)
  • heart rate & blood oxygen monitors
  • waterproof up to 164 feet
  • 90 built-in sport modes
  • Model: W2021OV1N
