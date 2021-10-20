New
Meh · 48 mins ago
$19
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Meh
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- IPX5 water resistant
- 6 hours of battery life
- 33-foot wireless Bluetooth range
- Model: IMW279-BLK-STK-6-ALT
Amazon · 17 hrs ago
Bogasing M4 40W Bluetooth Speaker
$35 $70
free shipping
Clip the on-page 20% off coupon and apply code "code "30UVY2KC" to save a total of $45 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black at this price.
- The Pink option drops to $36.99 with the same clip coupon and code.
- Sold by Bogasing via Amazon.
- built-in mic
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX7 waterproof
- 360° surround sound
- Model: M4
Amazon · 21 hrs ago
Zealot 75W Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$60 w/ prime $92
free shipping
Prime members can clip the 5% off coupon and apply code "30HT4S32" to drop the price and save $32. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Zealot-US via Amazon.
- IPX6 waterproof rating
- BassUp technology
- includes 14,400mAh power bank
- up to 50 hour playtime
- Model: S67
SideDeal · 1 wk ago
Power-to-Go Thunderboom Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$10 $50
free shipping
That's a savings of $40 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- You must select a color before applying the coupon code.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- up to 4 hours' playtime
Amazon · 6 days ago
Bugani Outdoor Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker
$54 $90
free shipping
Apply coupon code "INW44ACT" for a savings of $36. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Buganism via Amazon.
- IPX5 waterproof
- can be used as a karaoke system
- 3.5mm auxiliary input and TF card slot
- Model: M83
