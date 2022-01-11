New
eBay · 12 mins ago
$700 $1,110
free shipping
It's $410 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
Features
- two HDMI ports
- 3840 x 1600 native resolution
- 21:9 aspect ratio
- 144Hz
- height adjustable
- Model: AW3821D
Details
Comments
-
Published 12 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Samsung 28" 4K FreeSync Monitor
$250 $350
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LU28E570DS/ZA
Dell Technologies · 1 mo ago
Dell 14" 1080p Portable Monitor
$270 $360
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
eBay · 3 days ago
Certified Refurb ViewSonic 15.6" 1080p IPS LED Portable Monitor
$133 $180
free shipping
That's $117 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
Features
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 2 powered USB-C ports
- includes stand cover and screen protector
- compatible w/ Windows or MacOS devices
- Model: VG1655
- UPC: 766907007091
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Virzen 15.6" 1080p IPS Touchscreen Portable Monitor
$216 $270
free shipping
It's $16 below our mention from four days ago and a savings today of $54. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Virzen US via Amazon.
Features
- mini HDMI
- USB Type C
- portrait or landscape viewing
- dual speakers
- 180° adjustable kickstand
- includes leather sleeve case
eBay · 1 mo ago
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Knives and Kitchen Accessories at eBay
Up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $25
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
eBay · 4 hrs ago
River's End Men's Soft Shell Jacket (XL sizes)
$13 $80
free shipping
It's $67 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- sold by shoebacca via eBay
- It's available in Red
New
eBay · 3 hrs ago
adidas at eBay
Up to 50% off + buy 1, get 2nd at 50% off
free shipping
Save on over 3,100 items for the whole family. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by adidas_official via eBay.
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Ultraboost 21 Shoes for $126 (low by $9).
eBay · 5 days ago
Super Loud Train Horn for Motorcycle/Car
$9.99
free shipping
Most sellers charge around $13 for something like this. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by bateryconnection via eBay
Features
- 300dB
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|36%
|--
|$700
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register