New
Build.com · 48 mins ago
$40 $50
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Build.com
Features
- 5118 BTU output
- auto overheat protection
- digital display w/ thermostat
- timer
- Model: 8820C
Details
Comments
-
Expires 1/7/2021
Published 48 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Wayfair · 2 wks ago
Comfort Zone 1,500-Watt Electric Convection Baseboard Heater
$41 $53
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Wayfair
Features
- Heats 1,200 square feet
- Adjustable thermostat
Amazon · 6 days ago
Pelonis 1500W Programmable Electric Space Heater
$36 $40
free shipping
It's $4 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- programmable thermostat
- 83° oscillation
- overheating and tip-over protection
- 3 second heating
- 7.7" x 7.7" x 17.7"
- Model: PH-19J
Amazon · 6 days ago
Opolar Oscillating Ceramic Tower Space Heater
$35 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "JFR4L3JK" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Forty4 via Amazon.
Features
- timer
- auto shut-off
- 80° oscillation
- remote control
eBay · 1 wk ago
Winter Prep at eBay
up to 30% off
free shipping
Save on new and refurbished snow removal gear and winter supplies from Snow Joe, Honda, Worx, Troy-Bilt, and more. Shop snow blowers and shovels, heaters, generators, parts, and supplies. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Refurb Snow Joe 11" 10A Electric Snow Shovel w/ Light for $69.99 ($20 less than a new one).
New
Build.com · 1 hr ago
Build.com Year End Clearance Sale
up to 55% off
free shipping w/ $49
Shop on faucets, tubs, light fixtures, ceiling fans, doorknobs, and much more. Shop Now at Build.com
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Build.com · 1 wk ago
Build.com New Year Sale
up to 30% off
free shipping w/ $49
Save on bathroom, kitchen, lighting, hardware, and more. Shop Now at Build.com
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
- Prices are as marked.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Build.com
|20%
|--
|$40
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register