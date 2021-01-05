New
Build.com · 48 mins ago
Air King 40" 1,500W Baseboard Heater
$40 $50
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Build.com

Features
  • 5118 BTU output
  • auto overheat protection
  • digital display w/ thermostat
  • timer
  • Model: 8820C
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 1/7/2021
    Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Heaters Build.com Air King
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Build.com 20% -- $40 Buy Now