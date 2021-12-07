New
$199 $250
free shipping
Features
- night light
- slow-close seat and lid
- dual self-cleaning nozzles
- 2 adjustable temperature levels
- Model: 01-2818
Details
Comments
-
-
Related Offers
Amazon · 4 days ago
Moen Magnetix Remote Chrome Shower Cradle
$9.39 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
Tips
- Available in Chrome at this price.
Features
- spot resistant
- secondary shower dock for handshower access at any height
- works with all Moen Magnetix Handshowers and Combination Showers
- Model: 186117
Amazon · 5 days ago
3M CLAW Drywall Picture Hanger
$11
free shipping w/ Prime
New
Lowe's · 31 mins ago
Outdoor Deals at Lowe's
Discounted grills, garden tools, patio, more
free shipping w/ $45
Tips
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
Amazon · 5 days ago
Amazon Epic Home Improvement & Tool Deals
Up to 58% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on power tools, knives, lighting, shower heads, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Gerber Gear Suspension-NXT Needle Nose Pliers Multitool for $22.99 ($12 off).
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
Lowe's Cyber Deals
Shop Now
free shipping w/ $45
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
Lowe's · 2 wks ago
Lowe's Cyber Steals
Daily discounts
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
New
Lowe's · 2 hrs ago
Lowe's x Camp Holiday House Kit
free
pickup only
Register for one free kit and make a sweet holiday tradition. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- This item is available for pickup only.
Ends Today
Lowe's · 7 hrs ago
Kobalt Durable Waterproof 350-Lumen LED Flashlight
$4.98 $10
pickup
That's half off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
- IPX7 waterproofing
- requires three AAA batteries (included)
- Model: 67568
