New
eBay · 39 mins ago
Aerogarden Farm 12 XL
$420 $700
free shipping

It's a savings of $280 off list. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • grows up to 12 herb, veggies, or flowers all year
  • fully contained in-home garden system
  • 60W LED lighting system
  • includes liquid plant food, power adapter, salad bar kit (12 pods), and a trellis
  • Model: 900940-1500
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Garden eBay
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 40% -- $420 Buy Now