1-800 CONTACTS · 17 mins ago
$19 $70
free shipping
You'd pay $51 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at 1-800 CONTACTS
Tips
- You must choose the color In the cart before applying the shipping coupon.
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
Features
- 8 outlets and dual USB ports
- 1,020 joules surge protection
- Model: SRG-8OS-2USB-08
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
APC SurgeArrest 6-Outlet 2-USB Wall Mount Surge Protector
$14 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That is the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 1080 Joule energy rating
- Model: P6WU2
Amazon · 1 day ago
Anker PowerExtend 12-Outlet Surge Protector
$19 $28
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $3 under our last mention, the best we've seen, and a low by $7 today. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 12 outlets
- 6ft extension cord
- 1,875W output
- overload protection, grounded protection, and fire-resistant exterior
- Model: A9191121
Amazon · 1 mo ago
EchoGear Rotating Outlet Surge Protector
$30 $35
free shipping
That's a 14% savings. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by EchoGear via Amazon.
Features
- 8 power outlets (6 flexible)
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Kensington SmartSockets 8-Outlet 3090-Joule Surge Protector w/ 8-Foot Cord
$35 $50
free shipping
That is the lowest price we could find by $2, although most charge $40 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- color coded outlets w/ matching cord labels
- EMI/RFI noise filtration
- recessed on/off switch
- limited connected equipment warranty
- Model: K62691NA
Woot! An Amazon Company · 1 mo ago
Aduro PowerUp Trinity Pro 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station
$28 $100
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- Note: This item is compatible with all wireless charging phones, but is built specifically for AirPods and Apple Watches, and will not work with other smart watch or headset models.
Features
- for iPhone, iWatch, & AirPods
- 10W fast charge mode (with Quick charge 3.0 adapter)
- 3W Standard Charging Mode for iWatch
- 5W Standard Charging Mode for AirPods
- 3-ft USB-C to USB-C cable
