eBay · 1 hr ago
Adata XPG Spectrix S40G 4TB RGB NVMe M.2 SSD
$400 $900
free shipping

Adata themselves sell this enormous drive for at least $100 more elsewhere, and other stores charge even more than that. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Adata via eBay.
  • It earned high marks from PCMag a year ago.
Features
  • PCIe Gen3x4
  • read/write speeds up to 3,500/3,000MB/s
  • Model: AS40G-4TT-C
eBay 55% -- $400 Buy Now