New
Adorama · 24 mins ago
Adata XPG Precog Hi-Fi 7.1 Gaming Headset
$40 $100
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $84. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • built-in FPS / virtual 7.1 surround sound / music modes
  • electrostatic/dynamic dual-drivers
  • 5Hz to 50,000Hz frequency response
  • 32 Ohm +/-15% impedance
  • environmental noise cancellation
  • Model: XPG PRECOG
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Accessories Adorama Adata
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Adorama 60% -- $40 Buy Now