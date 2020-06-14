New
Ends Today
Newegg · 25 mins ago
Adata Ultimate SU800 2TB 2.5" SATA 6Gbps Internal SSD
$205 w/ $10 Newegg Gift Card $270
free shipping

Thanks to the $10 gift card, that's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Newegg

Tips
  • The gift card is emailed 4 days after invoice, expiring in 365 days after issue.
Features
  • read speeds up to 560MB/s
  • write speeds up to 520MB/s
  • 3D NAND memory
  • Model: ASU800SS-2TT-C
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 11 hr
    Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Internal Hard Drives Newegg Adata
SATA SSD Laptop 2TB Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register