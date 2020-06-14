Thanks to the $10 gift card, that's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Newegg
- The gift card is emailed 4 days after invoice, expiring in 365 days after issue.
- read speeds up to 560MB/s
- write speeds up to 520MB/s
- 3D NAND memory
- Model: ASU800SS-2TT-C
Coupon code "EMCDMGF32" drops it to the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Newegg
- supports up to 180 TB/yr workload rate
- Model: WD60EFAX
That's the lowest price we could find by $4, outside of the mention below. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- B&H Photo Video matches this price.
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Walmart charges the same.
- read speeds up to 560MB/s and write speeds up to 530MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0A
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock on June 6, but can still be purchased at this price now.
- Western Digital direct charges the same.
- transfer rates up to 6Gbps
- Model: WD10EZEX
Save on wide range of electronics and more, including air purifiers, security cameras, Dyson vacuum cleaners, fitness trackers, headphones, and power tools. Shop Now at Newegg
Save on laptops, PC components, cell phones, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Select items receive additional discounts via coupons as listed on the landing page.
- The majority of items within the sale ship for free.
It's $120 under list price for a new pair, tied with our March mention as the best price we've ever seen, and currently $68 less than the best price we could find for new. Buy Now at Newegg
- It's sold by Jabra via Newegg.
- It's covered by a 30-day warranty from Jabra.
- sweat- and dust-resistant
- built-in microphone
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- includes 3 sets of silicone EarGels
- Model: 100-99010002-14
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 4ms response time
- tilt adjustable
- DVI, HDMI, & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: ED242QR
