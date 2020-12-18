New
Ends Today
eBay · 1 hr ago
Acer Swift 5 Whiskey Lake i5 15.6" 1080p Laptop
$600 $700
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to save $400 off list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Acer via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: NX.H69AA.002
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PURCHASECR15"
  • Expires in 9 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Acer
Core i5 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 40% -- $600 Buy Now