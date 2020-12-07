It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: NX.GZLAA.001
That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
Save on a range of Acer laptops. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Acer Chromebook 315 15.6" AMD 1.60GHz Laptop for $189.99 ($110 off).
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies to most products. Information is on the product page.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
That's $270 off and the best price we've seen for this model. Buy Now at Staples
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) native resolution LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Model: A515-44-R4M5
It's the lowest price we could find by $563. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.80GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 14" HD touchscreen display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: NX.VKLAA.001
Save 26% off the list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F512JA-OH71
That's $270 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Upgrade to 256GB SSD + 16GB Optane Memory for free. (Click on "Customize & Buy" and scroll down to "Storage".)
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 (900p) LCD display
- 8GB; 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 17t-by400
That's $200 under our August mention, $350 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 3GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8TC73AV_1
Update: It's now $529. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $45 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $101. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mac2Mall via eBay.
- A 30-day warranty is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3427U Ivy Bridge 1.8GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1440x900 display
- MacOS X
- Model: MD231LL/A
Apply coupon code "PRONTO20" to save more on already-reduced vacuums, air purifiers, and hair dryers. Shop Now at eBay
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies to refurbished products.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
That's $87 less than our mention from three weeks ago, and $57 less than a similar Acer with half the SSD capacity elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- wireless keyboard & mouse
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: C24-963-UA91
You'd pay $50 more for a new monitor elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bundle More via eBay.
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- AMD Radeon free sync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- display port, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and audio-out port
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
That's the best price we could find by $42. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 60Hz
- tilt, swivel, adjustable height stand
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- Model: KA270H
That's the lowest price we could find from a reputable seller by $324. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: TMX3410-M-5608
