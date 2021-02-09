New
Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i5 15.6" Laptop
$800 $1,105
Apply coupon code "PREZDAY20" to drop it to $799.99. That's $200 less than buying a new one direct from Acer. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
  • sold by Acer via eBay
  • 9th-gen Intel Core i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
  • 16GB RAM and 1TB HDD
  • GeForce RTX 2060
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: NH.Q96AA.004
  • Code "PREZDAY20"
  • Expires 2/16/2021
