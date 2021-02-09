Apply coupon code "PREZDAY20" to drop it to $799.99. That's $200 less than buying a new one direct from Acer. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- sold by Acer via eBay
- 9th-gen Intel Core i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
- 16GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- GeForce RTX 2060
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: NH.Q96AA.004
Save on over 200 items, with keyboards starting from $24 after the coupon, mice from $40, monitors from $52, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Coupon code "PREZDAY20" nabs the extra 20% off and can also be used only once per account.
- These are certified refurbished items all backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer K243Y 23.8" 1080p IPS FreeSync LED Gaming Monitor for $87.99 (low by $28 for refurb).
Apply code "PREZDAY20" to get the best price we could find for a refurb by $66. You'll pay around $369 for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer on eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3rd Gen. AMD Ryzen 3250U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 14" 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: SP314-21-R56W
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB311-9H-C12A
- UPC: 841631146053
At half off, that's the best price we've seen.
Update: It's now $499. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: SF314-55-58P9
Celebrate with a range of deals on laptops, desktops, all-in-ones, monitors, and accessories. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP ENVY x360 10th Gen i7 15.6" 2-in-1 4K Laptop for $1,249.99. ($250 off)
Use code "45LAP4UE7470" to save big on a selection of about 25 refurbished Dell E7470 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
Take half off a range of refurbished laptops with coupon code "YEAREND7280". Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell Latitude 7280 Kaby Lake i7 12.5" Laptop for $309.50 after coupon ($310 off).
- Clearance items are excluded.
- All Dell refurb products get a 100-day Dell warranty.
It's $49 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple M1 Chip (8-core CPU, 7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Model: MGN63LL/A
You'd pay $8 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Medium Grey Heather/ Black.
- Discount applies in cart.
That's $21 under our September mention, and the best price we could find now, also by $21. Buy Now at eBay
- In Carbon / Core Black.
- The price drops in cart.
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
Most sellers charge $60 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
That's $86 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Get this price via coupon code "PREZDAY20".
- It's certified refurbished and covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: TC-895-UA91
It's $50 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate and 1ms Virtual Response Boost
- AMD FreeSync
- Model: VG270
That's $120 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bundle More via eBay
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies
- AMD Radeon free sync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- display port, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and audio-out port
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
That's $38 less than the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Coupon code "PREZDAY20" get this price. It can also be used only once per account.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- Model: UM.QX2AA.005
