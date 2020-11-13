New
Acer Nitro 5 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ GTX 1650 4GB GPU
$600 $700
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution IPS display
  • 8GB RAM; 256 SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: AN515-55-53AG
