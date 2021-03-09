That's $34 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Intel Celeron 3867U Kaby Lake R 1.8GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 32GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: DT.Z17AA.002
-
Published 47 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Save on a range of configurations for home and office needs. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 1-year CNB Computers warranty applies.
It's within $5 of an all-time low and a cheap price for a basic desktop with 8GB of RAM. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD Pro A10-8700B 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
- comes with a WiFi dongle
Save on about a dozen builds of this solid workhorse. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
Apply coupon code "BIZDT299" to save $414 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3681w10ps2033
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is Open-Box Apple AirPods Pro for $174.95 (you'd pay $24 more for a factory sealed pair).
It's a buck under our mention from February and $34 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in 4-foot x 25-foot Black.
- Sold by A Plus Choice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- portable
- mildew and mold free
It's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
It's $120 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sales01fuzh_8 via eBay.
- $113.99 each for 2.
- $110.39 each for 3.
- $107.99 each for 4 or more.
- smooth switch mechanism
- non-slip grip
- adjusts from 6.6-lbs., 15-lbs., 25-lbs., 33-lbs., and 44-lbs.
That's $120 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bundle More via eBay
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies
- AMD Radeon free sync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- display port, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and audio-out port
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
That's the best price we could find by $120. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 display
- 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply code "PICKCR5" to get $15 under what you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- Model: UM.QX3AA.001
That's $70 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- Model: UM.QX2AA.005
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|19%
|--
|$190
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register