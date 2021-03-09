New
eBay · 47 mins ago
Certified Refurb Acer Chromebox CXI3-4GNKM4 Celeron Kaby Lake R Mini Desktop PC
$190 $237
free shipping

That's $34 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Acer via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Features
  • Intel Celeron 3867U Kaby Lake R 1.8GHz dual-core CPU
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB SSD
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: DT.Z17AA.002
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Desktops eBay Acer
Refurbished Celeron Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 19% -- $190 Buy Now