That's $7 less than a refurbished one at Acer direct and the best price we could find for a new one by $30. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 32GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB311-9HT-C4UM
- UPC: 193199697868
Expires 1/16/2021
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 1/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $132. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is expected back in stock
December 15January 14 but can currently be ordered at this price.
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
Save on a range of Acer laptops. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer Celeron N4000 15.6" Chromebook Laptop for $199.99 ($20 off).
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies to most products. Information is on the product page.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
It's the best price we could find by $338. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0GHz octa-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows Home 10
- Model: SF314-42-R9YN
- UPC: 193199796288
That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find for this new model. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) Pantone-validated IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 1TB NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Active Stylus
- Ezel Hinge for 6 convertible modes to draw, type, collaborate, present, and view content
- Model: NX.C5PAA.001
Save $120 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- It's available in Abyss Blue at this price.
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: 81W1009DUS
Coupon code "NEWYEARGAMING" cuts $400 off the list price – it's a great deal for a DLSS-capable system. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9300HF Coffee Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81SX015HUS
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU.
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution FHD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: UX325EA-XH71
That's $203 off list, a $3 drop from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen since March.
Update: The price increased to $566.99. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 16GB optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8QQ67AV_1
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 (most charge $1,249 or more.)
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
It's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- up to 3000Mb/s
- 2 external antennas
- Model: RAX38-100NAS
That's $250 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Frosted Silver.
- Snapdragon 855 Plus + Octa-Core CPU
- 6.55" 2400x1080 AMOLED Touchscreen
- 48MP, 12MP, & 16MP triple rear cameras & 16MP selfie camera
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Android 10 + Oxygen OS
- Model: 5011101148
You'd pay $50 more for a new monitor elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bundle More via eBay.
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- AMD Radeon free sync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- display port, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and audio-out port
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
It's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 3840 x 2160 screen resolution
- Model: UM.PB2AA.001
That's the best price we could find by $42. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 60Hz
- tilt, swivel, adjustable height stand
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- Model: KA270H
Save $350 off list price. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 8th-gen. Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core CPU
- 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution touch LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: NX.GR7AA.015
It's $122 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Chromebook runs on Chrome OS - an operating system by Google that is built for the way we live today It comes with built-in virus protection updates automatically* boots up in seconds and continues to stay fast over time (*Internet connection is required)
- All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook which means you can edit download and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs Sheets and Slides
- Get access to more than 2 million Android apps from Google Play to learn and do more
- Chromebooks come with built-in storage for offline access to your most important files and an additional 100GB of Google Drive space to ensure that all of your files are backed up automatically
- CB311-9HT-C4UM comes with 11 6 HD Touch Display Intel Celeron N4000 4GB LPDDR4 Memory 32GB eMMC Google Chrome Up to 10-hours Battery Life
- Model: CB311-9HT-C4UM
- UPC: 193199697868
