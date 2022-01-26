That's the best price we could find by $149. Buy Now at Acer
- Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- built-in Acer Active Stylus with Wacom AES 1.0
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: SP313-51N-50R3
That's a savings of $140 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- MediaTek MT8183C octa-core processor
- 11.6" 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM; 32GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB311-11H-K04N
It's $82 less than the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash memory
- USB Type-C
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB315-3H-C2C3
- UPC: 841631149030
That's $98 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- Intel Celeron N4500 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: A115-32-C28P
Find discounts on items like Nest thermostats, smart speakers, smoke alarms and hubs, along with Pixel earbuds, laptops, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Google via eBay.
- Pictured is the Google Nest Programmable Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat 2-Pack for $179.99 ($20 less than you'd pay for this quantity elsewhere).
Save on 140 items, including laptops, headphones, speakers, security systems, VR headsets, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: X512JA-211.VBGB
Shop models from Dell, HP, and Acer. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Dell Latitude E7270 i5 12.5" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD for $399.99 ($60 below other refurbs).
That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by TheMaxMart via eBay.
- Type C Male USB 3.1
- HDMI Female
- Type A Female USB 3.0
- Type C Female USB 3.1
- Model: NP.CAB1A.020
That's the best deal we could find by $39. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- DVD burner
- keyboard & mouse
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: XC-895-UR11
That's a savings of $20 off the list price. Similar adapters go for at least two bucks more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by TheMaxMart via eBay.
