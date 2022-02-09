That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Acer
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: NX.A6DAA.001
-
Expires 2/9/2022
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's a savings of $140 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- MediaTek MT8183C octa-core processor
- 11.6" 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM; 32GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB311-11H-K04N
It's $82 less than the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash memory
- USB Type-C
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB315-3H-C2C3
- UPC: 841631149030
That's $98 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- Intel Celeron N4500 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: A115-32-C28P
Choose from 5 models, and save between $150 to $400 off. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" Laptop (2020) for $1,149.99 ($50 low).
Save on nearly 30 builds, with deals starting from $299.99. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 10th-Gen. i5 12.4" Touch Laptop for $549.99 (low by $49).
Save on 140 items, including laptops, headphones, speakers, security systems, VR headsets, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Save on range of laptops, from 14.5" to 17.3", mostly packing 10th-generation i5 CPUs. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies to each.
- Pictured is the refurb Dell Inspiron 15-5501 10th-Gen i5 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $549.99 ($37 less than open-box).
That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by TheMaxMart via eBay.
- Type C Male USB 3.1
- HDMI Female
- Type A Female USB 3.0
- Type C Female USB 3.1
- Model: NP.CAB1A.020
That's the best deal we could find by $39. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- DVD burner
- keyboard & mouse
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: XC-895-UR11
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Acer
|37%
|--
|$500
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register