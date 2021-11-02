It's $300 under what you'd pay at Acer direct. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11375H 3.3GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: PT314-51s-76QN
Save $200 off the list price to get the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 13.5" 2K VertiView touch display
- Chrome OS
- Model: CP713-2W-3311
That's a savings of $170 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core processor
- 13.5" 2256 x 1504 touch display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: CP713-3W-5102
That's the best price we could find by $19.
Update: The price drops to $202.39 in cart. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4500 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 display
- 4GB memory; 128GB flash storage
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: A115-32-C44C
Add to cart to see the discount reflected. It's $193 under list price for this difficult to find model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 comfyview display
- Intel UHD Graphics
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: A515-55T-54BM
It's a savings of $1,899 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- Intel Core I7-3520M 3rd Gen. 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1280×800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 480GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD102LL/A
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
It's $30 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black at this price.
- Intel Celeron Processor N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 14.1” 1920x1080 (1080P) IPS display
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home (S mode)
That's a savings of $200 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" HD+ 1600x900 LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 5,400rpm SATA HDD
- Windows 11 Home 64 Plus
- Model: 3T000AV_1
That's the best price we could find by $210. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Silver pictured).
- 10 speeds
- 5-quart stainless steel bowl with handle
- power hub fits over 10 optional attachments (not included)
- includes flat beater, Powerknead spiral dough hook, and stainless steel wire whip
- Model: KV25G0X
That's a savings of $250 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10500H 2.5GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX3060 graphics
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Model: GF65213
That's $200 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11700F 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 480GB SSD w/ 1TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: SlateMR213i
It's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Best Buy
- It also works with PS5.
- up to 7,000mbps read speed
- up to 4,100mbps write speed
- Model: WDBAPZ5000BNC-WRSN
You'll pay at least $478 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This item is backed by a two-year warranty from Allstate.
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i5-9400 2.90GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows Home 10
- Model: TC-866-UR11
Take an extra $60 in cart, yielding an $180 savings off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- mouse and keyboard
- Model: TC-895-UA92
- UPC: 193199825964
That's $30 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) resolution
- 1 ms response time
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- AMD FreeSync
- Model: CB272U SMIIPRX
That's $49 under the best price we could find for a new one and the lowest we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash memory
- USB Type-C
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB315-3H-C2C3
- UPC: 841631149030
