- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11375H 3.3GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: PT314-51s-76QN
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
- 4GB RAM; 32GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB3119HC12A
This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Sold by Acer via eBay
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S
- Model: CP514-1H-R4HQ
Sold by Acer via eBay.
This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4500 Jasper Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB flash storage
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: A317-33-C49D
Available for pickup only.
Non-members pay a 10% handling fee, so it's better to buy a 1-year Sam's Club membership for $45.
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: A517-52-70K8
Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3510 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549 ($564 off).
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: K513EA-OB74
In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
All Dell refurb items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
Excludes clearance items.
- speeds up to 19.8mph
- ride up to 38-minutes on single charge
- 400W brushless motor
- front & rear hydraulics
- Type C Male USB 3.1
- HDMI Female
- Type A Female USB 3.0
- Type C Female USB 3.1
- Model: NP.CAB1A.020
Sold by Acer via eBay.
This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-gen.Intel Core i5-10400F 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: N50-610-UR14
- 1920x1080 (1080p) maximum resolution @ 240 Hz
- NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible
- 1ms response time
- 2 HDMI inputs
- 1 USB 3.0 upstream
- 4x USB 3.0 downstream
- tilt & height adjustment
- Model: XB273 Gxbmiipprzx
Sold by Acer via eBay.
This item is backed by a two-year warranty from Allstate.
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i5-9400 2.90GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows Home 10
- Model: TC-866-UR11
