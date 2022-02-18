You'd pay almost double this for a new model — a new one is $413 more at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3440×1440 native resolution
- 1900R curvature
- 180Hz refresh rate
- 2 7-watt speakers
- 3 HDMI and 5 USB ports
- Model: X34 Pbmiphzx
-
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's $29 under our mention from ten days ago and the best price we could find today by $32.
- 27" 2560 x 1440 (1440p) native resolution
- DVI-D, HDMI, DisplayPort Input
- built-in speakers
- 1000:1 contrast ratio
- AMD Freesync technology
- Model: XG270HU
Apply coupon code "508Q5BUX" for a savings of $13.
- Sold by Tongsen-shop via Amazon.
- measures 1.2"D x 1.2"W x 13.7"H
- adjustable brightness
- no screen glare
- 100% flicker-free
They've also got desks and chairs marked as much as 55% off.
- Pictured is the LG gram Core i5 15.6" Laptop for $699.99 (a low by $450).
- Shipping adds $5.95 or is free with orders over $35; pickup may be available.
Pretend you're working, when in fact you're watching Netflix, and your PC isn't even turned on, thanks to this monitor, which is $50 less than you'd pay direct from Samsung.
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $9.98 shipping fee.
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDR10
- smart hub
- remote access
- adaptive picture
- Airplay 2 integration
- ultra-wide game view
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: LS32AM501NNXZA
Save on a variety of monitor stands and mounts, including gas spring mounts, dual and triple mounts, desktop stands, and more.
- Most get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Monoprice Triple Monitor Pyramid Free Standing Desk Mount for 15" to 30" Monitors for $89.99 ($26 off).
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend.
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
Lots of sneakers are just above the $30 threshold for coupon code "PRESDAY30", so you'll find the best deals on them or if you're stocking up on the cheap graphic T-shirts and pants in this sale. A good choice are the pictured adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Shoes, which start at $32 after the coupon.
- A max. discount of $1,000 applies.
- The coupon can be used twice per account.
That's a savings of $50 off list price.
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95.
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
That's the best price we could find by $39.
- Sold by TheMaxMart via eBay.
- Type C Male USB 3.1
- HDMI Female
- Type A Female USB 3.0
- Type C Female USB 3.1
- Model: NP.CAB1A.020
That's a savings of $70 off list and the best price we could find.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core processor
- 14" IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 NVMe PCI SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: A514-54-501Z
That's $39 under the lowest price we could find for a new in-box Chromebook.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash memory
- USB Type-C
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB315-3H-C2C3
- UPC: 841631149030
