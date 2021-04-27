New
Certified Refurb Acer Nitro XV340CK 34" 1440p HDR 144Hz Monitor
$331 $600
Use coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to drop it to $331.49. That's $89 less than a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Acer via eBay
  • 3440x1440 native resolution
  • HDR FreeSync
  • 144Hz refresh rate
  • Model: 144Hz refresh rate
  • Code "PICKCR4MOM"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
