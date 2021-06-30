Acer Nitro 5 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 4GB GPU for $580
Certified Refurb Acer Nitro 5 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ GTX 1650 4GB GPU
That's $20 under our November mention of a new one, $174 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution IPS display
  • 8GB RAM; 256 SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: AN515-55-53AG
