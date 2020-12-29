New
eBay · 53 mins ago
Acer Nitro 27" FHD FreeSync LED Monitor
$120 in cart $150
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
  • 75Hz
  • VGA and 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: QG271
