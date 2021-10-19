That's $130 less than you'd pay for a similar build direct from Acer. Buy Now at Newegg
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: NX.A1GAA.002
-
Expires 10/26/2021
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Add to cart to see the discount reflected. It's $193 under list price for this difficult to find model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 comfyview display
- Intel UHD Graphics
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: A515-55T-54BM
Save on over 300 items, including laptops, monitors, desktops, keyboards, mice, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Acer Chromebook 315 Celeron Gemini Lake 15.6" Laptop for $149.99 ($39 less than a new model costs elsewhere, and the best we've seen).
- This includes a number of certified refurbished items, which are all backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Save $200 off the list price to get the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 13.5" 2K VertiView touch display
- Chrome OS
- Model: CP713-2W-3311
That's the best price we could find by $115. Buy Now at Amazon
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: SF314-59-75QC
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Save on a range of brands and configurations, with prices starting from $200. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the HP 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549.99 ($100 off)
It's a savings of $80 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150U 2.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2V2H8AV_1
Apply coupon code "HPDAYS5" to get this deal. That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $569.99. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
It's the lowest price we could find and at least $4 less than you'll pay on eBay for similar products with no night light. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Powrui via Newegg.
- dual USB ports
- dusk-to-dawn sensor night light
Shop over 100 discounted titles. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is Control Ultimate Edition for $12.79 (low by $12).
- digital delivery
Use code "EMCXHEHU4" to get this deal. That's $107 off list and the best price we could find by $57. Buy Now at Newegg
- read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s
- Model: MZ-V8P2T0B/AM
That's a substantial low of around $200. Buy Now at Newegg
- In Carbon Gray.
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7 -1185G7 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920 x 1080 IPS display
- 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $202 less than BJ's Wholesale Club charges for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-gen.Intel Core i5-10400F 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: N50-610-UJ11
You'll pay at least $478 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This item is backed by a two-year warranty from Allstate.
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i5-9400 2.90GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows Home 10
- Model: TC-866-UR11
Save on over 300 items, including Chromebooks starting from $130, monitors from $150, mini desktop PCs from $180, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer Chromebook 311 Celeron Gemini Lake 11.6" Laptop for $129.99 ($90 less than new model costs at Target).
The price drops in cart to the lowest we could find by $189. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via Amazon.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: TC-895-UR11
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Newegg
|10%
|--
|$580
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register