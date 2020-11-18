It's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- 1920x1080 resolution
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 75Hz refresh rate
- Model: UM.HX2AA.003
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
That's the best price we could find by $65. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- This item is for in-store pickup only. Stock may vary by location.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
It's $70 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
That's $88 less than you'd pay from third-party sellers elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- LowBlue mode
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: Q32V3
Save on men's and women's jackets, hoodies, sweatshirts, joggers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
- Pictured is the Superdry Men's Zig Zag Quilted Bomber Jacket for $54.75 ($33 low).
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
You'll save $30 on one but to maximize savings, pick up two for an extra discount and savings of $78 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black or Scarlet/Black
- Sold by adidas via eBay
Save on up to 27 items, with prices starting from $45. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $49.99 (low by $5).
That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
That's $87 less than our mention from three weeks ago, and $57 less than a similar Acer with half the SSD capacity elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- wireless keyboard & mouse
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: C24-963-UA91
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 256 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: AN515-55-53AG
Save on refurbished computers, monitors, accessories, and more, with prices starting at $11. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Acer Nitro VG0 27" Widescreen Gaming Monitor for $130 ($20 less than buying a new model).
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
