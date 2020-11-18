New
Certified Refurb Acer KA2 27" 1080p IPS Monitor
$110 $200
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $50.

Tips
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
Features
  • 1920x1080 resolution
  • 16:9 aspect ratio
  • 75Hz refresh rate
  • Model: UM.HX2AA.003
