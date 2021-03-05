Apply code "PICKCR5" to get $15 under what you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- Model: UM.QX3AA.001
That's $120 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bundle More via eBay
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies
- AMD Radeon free sync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- display port, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and audio-out port
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 1ms response time
- DisplayPort
- Model: UM.UX1AA.S02
That's $70 under list and the best price we could find. It's also a great deal on a monitor with these specs in general. Buy Now at eBay
- This certified refurbished item is backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 250 nits brightness
Apply coupon code "30SFYYD9" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Aludest via Amazon.
- adjustable
- compatible for screens 17” to 27”
- 360° rotation
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
Apply coupon code "DN32" to get it for $7 less than Amazon's price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- Available in Black at this price.
- The Silver option is available for a few cents more with the same code.
- 3 adjustable height levels
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS045
That's $3 less than most stores charge, and $33 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's due back in stock on April 7, but can be ordered now for delivery when available. (We understand if you'd rather spend the extra $3 to get it this weekend from Best Buy.)
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10
- AMD Freesync
- Screen Split
- 1 DisplayPort input, 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: 32UL500-W
- UPC: 719192641761
Coupon code "PREP4SPRING" drops it to $66 under what you'd pay at Technical Pro direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- 1,200W peak power
- RCA, USB, SD, and AUX inputs
- Model: IA1200
It's $120 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sales01fuzh_8 via eBay.
- $113.99 each for 2.
- $110.39 each for 3.
- $107.99 each for 4 or more.
- smooth switch mechanism
- non-slip grip
- adjusts from 6.6-lbs., 15-lbs., 25-lbs., 33-lbs., and 44-lbs.
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
Most sellers charge $60 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
