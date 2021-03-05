New
eBay · 29 mins ago
Certified Refurb Acer K243Y 23.8" 1080p IPS FreeSync LED Gaming Monitor
$85 $90
free shipping

Apply code "PICKCR5" to get $15 under what you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold Acer via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • 75Hz refresh rate
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
  • Model: UM.QX3AA.001
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKCR5"
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Monitors eBay Acer
Refurbished Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 40% -- $85 Buy Now