Coupon code "PREZDAY20" drops the price – it's $40 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- DisplayPort, HDMI, and DVI inputs
- Model: EB321HQU Dbmidphx
Save on over 200 items, with keyboards starting from $24 after the coupon, mice from $40, monitors from $52, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Coupon code "PREZDAY20" nabs the extra 20% off and can also be used only once per account.
- These are certified refurbished items all backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer K243Y 23.8" 1080p IPS FreeSync LED Gaming Monitor for $87.99 (low by $28 for refurb).
It's $50 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate and 1ms Virtual Response Boost
- AMD FreeSync
- Model: VG270
That's $120 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bundle More via eBay
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies
- AMD Radeon free sync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- display port, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and audio-out port
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
Coupon code "PREZDAY20" drops the price – it's $120 less than a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync w/ 165Hz refresh rate
- 360° swivel
- 2 HDMI and 1 DisplayPort
- Model: XZ322Q Pbmiiphx
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Celebrate with a range of deals on laptops, desktops, all-in-ones, monitors, and accessories. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP ENVY x360 10th Gen i7 15.6" 2-in-1 4K Laptop for $1,249.99. ($250 off)
Coupon code "PREZDAY20" cuts the price – that's $56 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by DealParade via eBay.
- 3440x1440 resolution
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by a plus choice via eBay.
- In Beige.
- 4-foot x 25-foot
- Water-Resistant
- Portable
Save on heaters, jump starters, cart seats, wrenches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Powerbuilt 3-Jaw Oil Filter Wrench for $10.95 (low by $5)
That's $32 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dauntlessdeals via eBay.
- Bike not included.
- suitable for most bikes & wheel sizes
- adjustable front roller
- 3 wide HDPE rollers & durable nylon belt
- Model: USAA0-0460143
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
Apply coupon code "PREZDAY20" to get this deal. It's $64 under our September mention of a new one and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also $98 less than you'd pay for a new unit today.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Intel Celeron 3867U 1.80 GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB SSD
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: CXI3-4GKM4
Apply code "PREZDAY20" to get the best price we could find for a refurb by $66. You'll pay around $369 for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer on eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3rd Gen. AMD Ryzen 3250U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 14" 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: SP314-21-R56W
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB311-9H-C12A
- UPC: 841631146053
Coupon code "PREZDAY20" cuts the price – it's $150 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: SP314-54N-58Q7
