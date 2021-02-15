New
Certified Refurb Acer EB1 31.5" 1440p IPS Monitor
$160 $200
free shipping

Coupon code "PREZDAY20" drops the price – it's $40 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
  • DisplayPort, HDMI, and DVI inputs
  • Model: EB321HQU Dbmidphx
  • Code "PREZDAY20"
