That's $304 under what you'd pay at eBay. Plus, you're getting 256GB of storage. (Most Chromebooks come with 32GB or 64GB eMMC flash memory.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 LED touch display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: NX.AHAAA.001
That's a savings of $70 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core processor
- 14" IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 NVMe PCI SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: A514-54-501Z
It's $50 cheaper than any other store. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- MediaTek MT8183C octa-core processor
- 11.6" 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM; 32GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB311-11H-K04N
That's $39 under the lowest price we could find for a new in-box Chromebook. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash memory
- USB Type-C
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB315-3H-C2C3
- UPC: 841631149030
That's $150 less than Staples charges. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense Touch Display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 1ZO-00001
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, a 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal Subscription alone costs about $70.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Charcoal or Red.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BK
That's $60 less than you'd pay for it used elsewhere (this is refurbished). Buy Now at Walmart
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BL
Apply coupon code "FEB22DEAL3" to save an extra $250 off 14 systems. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- All Dell refurbs carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
Lots of sneakers are just above the $30 threshold for coupon code "PRESDAY30", so you'll find the best deals on them or if you're stocking up on the cheap graphic T-shirts and pants in this sale. A good choice are the pictured adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Shoes, which start at $32 after the coupon. Shop Now at eBay
- A max. discount of $1,000 applies.
- The coupon can be used twice per account.
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
That's a savings of $20 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by themaxmart via eBay
- Type C Male USB 3.1
- HDMI Female
- Type A Female USB 3.0
- Type C Female USB 3.1
- Model: NP.CAB1A.020
It's $29 under our mention from ten days ago and the best price we could find today by $32. Buy Now at Amazon
- 27" 2560 x 1440 (1440p) native resolution
- DVI-D, HDMI, DisplayPort Input
- built-in speakers
- 1000:1 contrast ratio
- AMD Freesync technology
- Model: XG270HU
You'd pay almost double this for a new model — a new one is $413 more at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3440×1440 native resolution
- 1900R curvature
- 180Hz refresh rate
- 2 7-watt speakers
- 3 HDMI and 5 USB ports
- Model: X34 Pbmiphzx
