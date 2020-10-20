This "like new" condition laptop is $75 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 4GB RAM
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD screen
- AMD A6-9220C 1.8GHz dual-core processor
- Chrome OS
- Model: C721-61PJ
That's the best price we could find by $159. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
That's at least $142 less than you'd pay for a new one and a savings of $230 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- A 90-day Acer warranty is provided.
- 9th-generation Intel i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: AN517-51-56YW
It's $400 under list and the best price we could find by $320. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: SF314-55-58P9
Apply coupon code "4081020" to save $180 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Celeron 2955U Haswell 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 2GB RAM & 16GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
Save up to $460 when you trade in your old device via the instructions below. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click "Learn More" under "Trade-in and upgrade". On the subsequent page, scroll down to the "Trade-in and upgrade to the new Surface Laptop Go" banner and click "Start a trade-in". Follow the instructions from there.
- Trade-in value varies by device.
- Select laptops, tablets, phones, and game consoles are eligible.
It's the lowest price we could find by $500. Buy Now at Samsung
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10510U 1.80GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save extra on already discounted laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- Available in Rose Gold.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $80, speakers from $85, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These item are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Add it to the cart and the price drops to $25 below the next best price we found. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- adjustable miter gauge for 0° to 60° angled cuts
- includes 5 T-Shank blades and a rip fence
- Model: WX572L
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by pro distributing via eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: CB282K
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Newegg via eBay.
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 4ms response time
- 2 x HDMI and 1 x DisplayPort connections
- 100 x 100mm VESA mount compatible
- Model: UM.HV7AA.003
That's $20 less than you'd pay for a similar Acer with half the SSD capacity elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- wireless keyboard & mouse
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: C24-963-UA91
It's $50 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 1ms response time
- AMD radeon
- 2 HDMI, VGA
- built-in 2 watt speakers
- Model: UM.QV0AA.002
