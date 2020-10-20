New
eBay · 36 mins ago
Refurb Acer Chromebook 311 6th-Gen. AMD A6 11.6" Laptop
$250 $325
free shipping

This "like new" condition laptop is $75 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
Features
  • 4GB RAM
  • 11.6" 1366x768 LCD screen
  • AMD A6-9220C 1.8GHz dual-core processor
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: C721-61PJ
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Acer
AMD 11.6 inch Chromebooks Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $250 Buy Now