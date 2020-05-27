That's the best deal we could find by $47. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1200 native resolution
- adaptive sync
- 4-port USB 3.1 hub
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: UM.FB7AA.001
Published 1 hr ago
This is Acer's refurbished price. (This monitor is new and also the best price we've seen.)
Note: This item is temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync
- HDMI input
- Model: UM.HW0AA.A01
That's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Amazon
- Newegg charges the same
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- USB Type-C port for video & micro USB port for power
- Model: PM161Q
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It's currently backordered, but can be ordered at this price for delivery when available.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync support
- HDMI, VGA
- TN panel
- Model: UM.FX1AA.006
Apply code "DC6A" to get the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Deal Center via Rakuten.
- Twisted Nemantic Panel
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- HDMI / VGA inputs
- zero frame design
- Model: KG241BII
It's $101 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2560x1080 resolution IPS LCD display
- 2 HDMI, 1 DisplayPort
- 2 7-watt speakers
- Model: 29WN600-W
For an ultimate gaming experience this probably cannot be beat. It's also $1,200 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Best Buy has it for the same price.
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 3 HDMI & 1 DisplayPort inputs
- 4 ms response time
It's $320 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It's available in Deep Indigo.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 1.8GHz 8-core processor
- 6" 2160x1080 Super AMOLED display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras, 8MP front camera
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
That's $5 below our mention from February and at least $88 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Acer Recertified via Rakuten.
- Rockchip RK3399 SoC 2GHz quad-core processor
- 9.7" 2048x1536 touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: D651N-K9WT
That's $239 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 9th-gen Intel Core i3-9100 Coffee Lake 3.6GHz CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
That's an exceptional savings of $115 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Acer via eBay.
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- Intel Celeron 3855U Skylake 1.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 2GB RAM & 16GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: C771-C4TM
