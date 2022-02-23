After the in-cart price drop, this is $222 less than you'd pay for a new one, and the best price we've seen for an Acer Aspire with a 10th-gen i5 CPU. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: TC-875-UR12
Published 38 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Add to your cart for a total of $180 off the list price, making this $99 less than you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Intel i5-10400 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-Core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: TC-1660-UA92
Save on a selection of 10 configurations. Prices start at $659. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies to refurbished items.
12 of these 27 builds are discounted by 40% or more – save on Vostro, Inspiron, OptiPlex, and XPS models. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen. i5 Compact Desktop PC for $529 ($498 off).
They've also got desks and chairs marked as much as 55% off. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the LG gram Core i5 15.6" Laptop for $699.99 (a low by $450).
- Shipping adds $5.95 or is free with orders over $35; pickup may be available.
Save $188 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Intelligent Technology Limited INC. via Walmart.
- Intel Celeron J3455 1.5GHz Apollo Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
Get a jump on your spring gardening and home improvement with discounts on gardening and power tools. Plus, you'll get an extra $50 off your order of $200 or more. (Check out the pictured Certified Refurb WORX Aerocart 8-in1 2-Wheel Wheelbarrow for $179.70. It's about $199 new, so padding your order to $200 means anything $50 or less would essentially be free.) Shop Now at eBay
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
That's a savings of $20 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by themaxmart via eBay
- Type C Male USB 3.1
- HDMI Female
- Type A Female USB 3.0
- Type C Female USB 3.1
- Model: NP.CAB1A.020
It's $29 under our mention from ten days ago and the best price we could find today by $32. Buy Now at Amazon
- 27" 2560 x 1440 (1440p) native resolution
- DVI-D, HDMI, DisplayPort Input
- built-in speakers
- 1000:1 contrast ratio
- AMD Freesync technology
- Model: XG270HU
You'd pay $226 more for the same model new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11400H 2.7GHz Tiger Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- Windows 11 Home
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics
- Model: AN515-57-536Q
That's a savings of $70 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core processor
- 14" IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 NVMe PCI SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: A514-54-501Z
