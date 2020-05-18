Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 19 mins ago
Acer Aspire 5 Whiskey Lake i7 14" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$549 $699
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $181. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB PCle NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: A514-52-78MD
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Laptops B&H Photo Video Acer
Core i7 Full HD (1080p) SSD
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Expired Offers

Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
expired
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Acer Aspire 5 Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 14" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$529 $699
free shipping

That's $170 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB PCle NVMe M.2 SSD
  • 4-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: A514-52-78MD
↑ less
Buy Now